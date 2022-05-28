Analysts Set Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Target Price at $83.00

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,024 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after buying an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $55,937,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 526,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

