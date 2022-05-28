Anatole Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,346 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Anatole Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Dada Nexus accounts for about 1.7% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $31,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. 1,504,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

