Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 71.8% in May

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the April 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.30) to GBX 3,450 ($43.41) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.59) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,600 ($45.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,352.89.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 118,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,214. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

