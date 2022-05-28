ANON Price Tops $0.0283 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $215,242.15 and $414.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01295678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,922.91 or 1.00014173 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

