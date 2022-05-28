AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). AvePoint posted earnings per share of ($2.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million.

AVPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. 946,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,687. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

