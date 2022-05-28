Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by American Beacon Advisors Inc.

American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 9.0% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.09. 4,571,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
