Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 399.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Baidu by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,400. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22.

Several analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.35.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.