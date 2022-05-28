Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.98 and a 200-day moving average of $211.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

