Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,804 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.69. 2,649,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $42.99.
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
