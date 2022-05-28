Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1,560.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,202 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

