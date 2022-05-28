Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $109,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of ITOT traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. 2,644,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,461. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58.

