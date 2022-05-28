Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $146.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,103. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.