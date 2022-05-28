Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 344.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,047,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,457 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 618,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 409,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after buying an additional 26,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 74,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

