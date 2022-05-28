Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 5,144 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

