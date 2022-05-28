Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97. The firm has a market cap of $385.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

