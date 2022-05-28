Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $751.67 Million

Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to report sales of $751.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $694.00 million and the highest is $809.33 million. Banco Santander-Chile reported sales of $709.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco Santander-Chile.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 686,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.909 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 158,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at $4,045,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

