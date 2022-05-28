Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%.

BSET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSET traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.63. 42,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

