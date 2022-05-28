Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.46. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $11.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $12.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.46. The company had a trading volume of 704,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,303. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

