Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $49.20 or 0.00170123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $938.28 million and $119.64 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,918.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00616281 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00016423 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,071,658 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

