BitTorrent Market Cap Hits $1.25 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $166,907.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006767 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017345 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002858 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

