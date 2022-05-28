Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.05. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $7.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $18.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

BCC stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $82.57. 367,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,001. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

