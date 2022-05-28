Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 22,861 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Stryker worth $110,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.56 and a 200-day moving average of $255.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $224.02 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.