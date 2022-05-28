Bridgewater Associates LP Has $162.06 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,899 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.23% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $162,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,391,000 after buying an additional 2,235,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

CL traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $78.86. 2,742,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,354. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

