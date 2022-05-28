Bridgewater Associates LP Has $62.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,095 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $62,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,768,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

NYSE:HSY traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,855. The firm has a market cap of $323.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

