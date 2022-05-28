Bridgewater Associates LP Has $81.45 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 158,480 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $81,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.10 on Friday, reaching $199.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,343. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average of $226.18.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

