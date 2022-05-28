Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 228,498 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,068,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,498 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $97,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Nomura reduced their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

NIO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 51,414,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,485,102. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

