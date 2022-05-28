Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) will report $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $3.02. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.49 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.92. 668,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.41. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

