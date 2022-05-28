Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will announce $502.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.50 million and the lowest is $502.10 million. National Vision reported sales of $549.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

EYE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 535,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,240. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

