Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $713.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $713.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $715.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $712.70 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $638.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $5.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.21. 324,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,260. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 64.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.