Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) to announce $281.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.90 million and the highest is $287.04 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $271.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.42. 2,883,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,718. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

