Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will report sales of $519.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $513.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.20 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $353.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $19.48. 1,732,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,682. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.41. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.