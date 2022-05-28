Brokerages Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on UPLD. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. 266,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. Upland Software has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

