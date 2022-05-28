Brokerages Set Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) PT at $13.00

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,415,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,088,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 627,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,725. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

