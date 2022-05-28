Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $56.65

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $21.25. 8,297,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,813,957. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.26. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

