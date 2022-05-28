Celer Network Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $110.92 million and $23.09 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,940,278,297 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

