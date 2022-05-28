China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CFEIY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 1,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,990. China Feihe has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

