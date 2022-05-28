China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CFEIY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 1,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,990. China Feihe has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.
About China Feihe (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Feihe (CFEIY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.