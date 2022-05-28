Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 88,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,139. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

