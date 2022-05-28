Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $1,809.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,947.23 or 0.99985089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00032522 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00194545 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00096958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00117527 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00196587 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,183,825 coins and its circulating supply is 12,211,395 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.