Covalent Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $36.66 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.24 or 0.08351568 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00509364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008757 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.