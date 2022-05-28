Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,841 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.39% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $220,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock traded up $13.69 on Friday, hitting $398.61. 627,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,328. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.66 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

