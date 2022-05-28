Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in May

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 267,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,917. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 673,757 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 147,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

