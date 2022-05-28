Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,100 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial comprises 4.1% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of B. Riley Financial worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RILY stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 170,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,904. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $941,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,370,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,663,021.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 14,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $154,616.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,881,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,698,843. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 726,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,500,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

