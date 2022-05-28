Css LLC Il Buys 307,031 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,031 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 1.03% of DiamondHead worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DiamondHead by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 466,768 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 481,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 87,014 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 166.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the third quarter worth $2,445,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHHC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 237,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,865. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

