Css LLC Il Buys New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 351,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $970,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,538. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

