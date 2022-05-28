Css LLC Il Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Css LLC Il reduced its position in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,889 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Argus Capital were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGUU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,629,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,893,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,062,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Shares of ARGUU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Argus Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.