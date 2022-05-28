Css LLC Il Has $3.13 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Css LLC Il raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.46% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 201,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 186,106 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 80,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 64,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAMR traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,831. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.