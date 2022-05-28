Css LLC Il Sells 11,967 Shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Css LLC Il decreased its position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.98% of Colicity worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Colicity by 466.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 933,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Colicity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Colicity by 8.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 58,624 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Colicity by 284.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 769,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Colicity by 101.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 766,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 385,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLI stock remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 263,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,630. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

