Css LLC Il Takes $2.77 Million Position in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.74% of Argus Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,091,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,851,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. 50,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,802. Argus Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

