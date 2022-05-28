Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.01. Custom Truck One Source reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

