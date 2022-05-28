Dash (DASH) Price Tops $55.44

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. Dash has a total market cap of $595.98 million and approximately $107.52 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $55.44 or 0.00192226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003097 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000513 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00330597 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,749,225 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.